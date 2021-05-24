New Zealand returns to the World 7s Series stage

The All Blacks Sevens teams are set to make their return to the World 7s Series after almost two years.

The Men’s team is set to face off with the Aussies in its first pool match in Malaga, Spain while the Black Ferns will meet the Fijiana 7s team first.

The New Zealand’s Men’s team is in Pool B with Australia, Japan, Germany, and Ireland, while the women are also in Pool B with Fiji, USA, and Canada.

It will mark the first game for the New Zealand teams on the World Series circuit since March 2020, having missed the opening two rounds in Dubai.

Meanwhile, defending gold medalists Fiji and Dubai champion South Africa headline a strong Pool A along with England and Scotland as they return to their individual nations following playing the Dubai legs as Great Britain.

Hosts Spain will take on USA, Samoa, and Argentina in Pool C whilst Kenya, Wales, France, and Canada round off the group action as part of Pool D.