New Zealand downs Fiji

The Fiji 7s team suffered defeat in the hands of New Zealand in its second Dubai 7s pool match.

Fiji went down 7-24 to the All Blacks 7s.

The national side’s only try was scored by the lanky Joseva Talacolo.

This came at the back of two New Zealand tries with the first scored by Fijian Akuila Rokolisoa and the second by Moses Leo.

New Zealand led 12-7 at half-time.

The All Blacks 7s scored two more tries in the second spell through Tone Ng Shiu and Caleb Tangitau to bag their first win.

Fiji faces Argentina next while New Zealand meets Uruguay.