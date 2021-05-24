Home

Sevens

New women's champions to be crowned at the Marist 7s

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 26, 2022 10:45 am
DXC Seahawks after defeating Police women in the semi-final

A new champion will be crowned in the women’s category at the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

This after the Fiji Police Women’s went down in a thriller to DXC Seahawks 19-12.

It was a see-saw match in the first half as both teams scored two tries each, one after the other to try and race to be the first on the scoreboard.

Mereula Toroti and Fijiana 7s captain Rusila Nagasau each scored a try for the Seahawks.

Adi Mereani Rogosau and Mereula Toroti scored for Police.

But it was the Seahawks who dominated possession in the second half leading a try to Maria Rokotuisiga with a successful conversion.

It was too late for Police to redeem themselves

In the other semi-final, Army thrashed Wardens 40-0.

The women’s final will be held in the afternoon.

