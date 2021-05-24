Home

New women’s champion for Wairiki 7s

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 7, 2021 6:19 am

A new women’s champion will be crowned in this year’s 14th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s in Taveuni.

Defending champions Army is not part of this year’s tournament.

Eight women’s teams are in Taveuni for the event which kicks off tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

In Pool 1 is DXC Seahawks, Flying Vixen. St Theresa and Holy Cross Women’s.

In Pool 2 have Police Blues, Hotspring Women’s, Natabua Womens, and Northern Babas.

There will also be a new men’s champion as LAR Barbarians is not part of the competition.

The Wairiki 7s will start tomorrow and you can catch the delayed coverage on FBC Sports.

