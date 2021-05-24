New proposed dates for Super 7s series

Fiji Rugby Union has proposed new dates for the Super 7s Series following the changed return-to-play protocol set by the Fiji Sports Commission.

The postponed first leg of the Super 7s series that was due to be held at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka will be held from the 3rd to 5th of February.

The second leg will be held from the 17th to the 19th of the same month at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Followed by the third leg on the 10th to 12th of March at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Fiji Rugby chief executive John O’Connor says the Union will confirm the other dates soon.