New players to feature for Ratu Filise at Marist 7s

Expect a new look Ratu Filise side in the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

Season campaigners for the Namatakula village-based side have joined other teams while others are playing for the Vusu Raiders in rugby league.

Ratu Filise lost in the semifinal to Police Blue 12-20 last year.

Team Manager Sovita Nagatagata says putting together a team together has been one of their main challenges heading into the competition.

“All our teams that were part of the Ratu Filise team during the Coral Coast 7s have joined the Wardens team. We will be fielding a whole new team during the Marist 7s in two weeks.”

Ratu Filise is in pool two with Yalovata Young Boys- Levuka, Blue Diamond 2, and Raiwasa Resort- Taveuni.

The 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s will be held from the 24th to the 26th of this month at Suva’s ANZ Stadium.