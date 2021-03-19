Home

New Marist 7s Under-21 champion crowned

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 27, 2021 5:27 pm

A new Fiji Bitter Marist 7s Under-21 champion has been crowned.

The Yadua based Ravuka Sharks have dethroned defending champion, the Dominion Brothers.

A last-minute converted try by Timoci Naco made the difference for the confident Ravuka side to defeat Dominion Brothers 12-10.

The side took an early lead 5-nil lead with a try to Simeli Karacia.

Dominion Brothers soon caught up to equalize with a try to Joji Nasova to level the scores at 5-all at halftime.

The Dominion Brothers started strong in the second half with an unconverted try to Rusiate Ravono to lead 10-5.

Not intimidated by the lead, the Ravuka Sharks fought on and was awarded a last-minute converted try to Timoci Naco.

Simeli Karacia was named the best player of the Marist 7s Under-21.

