New look Raiwasa Resort Taveuni side for Marist 7s

Raiwasa Resort-Taveuni will field a new look side for the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament.

Captain Peni Romulo says they’ve roped in many new players who will lead their campaign.

He says two veteran players, Eroni Vucago and Anare Tevita are guiding the new blood as they look to stamp their mark in the tournament.

“We have a lot of new players, some of them will be making their first appearance in the Marist 7s and there’s only a few of us who have been playing for the team in the last 2-3 years. But we’re confident in our new players who will come out fighting in the tournament.”

Raiwasa Resort Taveuni is in pool two with Ratu Filise, Levuka based Yalovata Young Boys and Blue Diamond 2.

They will face Blue Diamond 2 in their first pool match tomorrow at 8.17am at ANZ Stadium.