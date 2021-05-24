Home

Sevens

New journey for Tuwai

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 3, 2021 12:53 pm

Fiji 7s star Jerry Tuwai has officially tied the knot, marrying his wife Mereani Folau Tupou at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva today.

Osea Kolinisau’s father, Reverend Tuikoro Kolinisau conducted the wedding service.

Mereani’s brother and LAR Barbarians player Jone Marika walked her down the aisle.

Article continues after advertisement

Hundreds of families and relatives witnessed the event with some coming as far as Yasawa, Lau, and Vanua Levu.

The wedding reception will be held later this evening.

Tuwai had to pull out of the back-to-back Dubai 7s tournament because of his wedding commitments.


Hundreds of family and relatives have gathered at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva to witness the event.

