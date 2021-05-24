New journey for Tuwai

Fiji 7s star Jerry Tuwai has officially tied the knot, marrying his wife Mereani Folau Tupou at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva today.

Osea Kolinisau’s father, Reverend Tuikoro Kolinisau conducted the wedding service.

Mereani’s brother and LAR Barbarians player Jone Marika walked her down the aisle.

Hundreds of families and relatives witnessed the event with some coming as far as Yasawa, Lau, and Vanua Levu.

The wedding reception will be held later this evening.

Tuwai had to pull out of the back-to-back Dubai 7s tournament because of his wedding commitments.



