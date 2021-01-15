New format for 45th Marist 7s

There will be a new format for this year’s Fiji Bitter Marist Sevens tournament.

A ranking system will be introduced for the 45th edition of the tournament which Marist Rugby Club President Lawrence Tikaram says will complement the FRU ‘Super Series’.

Tikaram didn’t reveal much but he says this is done to encourage the competition and help bolster grassroots rugby.

Article continues after advertisement

Tikaram adds they will be able to share more information about the new format later.

He says the number of participating teams will remain at 48 men’s, eight women’s and 16 youths.

The tournament will be played on the 25- 27 of this month in Suva.