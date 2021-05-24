New dates set for Malake 7s

The new dates for the 1st Fiji Bitter Malake 7s tournament has been set.

The tournament will be held from the 24th to the 26th of this month at the Ra Sports Ground in Rakiraki.

This follows the announcement by Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum that sporting events can be held with spectators at 80% capacity.

Spectators are required to wear masks at all sporting events.

It was set to commence from the 20th to the 22nd of last month but had to be postponed due to amended protocols under the ‘Return to Sports Framework’ which includes no spectators.

The organizing committee is now inviting teams to support the inaugural tournament in Rakiraki.