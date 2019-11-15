New champion to be crowned in Wairiki 7s

A new champion will be crowned at the 13th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s after defending champions First Light Taveuni when down fighting to FDS Barbarians in the first quarterfinal match of the cup competition.

They lost 7 – 12 to a much stronger FDS Barbarians side which has the services of Jerry Tuwai, Pio Tuwai, Taniela Sadrugu, and Jiuta Wainiqolo.

FDS Barbarians were first to cross the tryline with a try to Kitione Salawa but the try was unsuccessfully converted.

They led 5-nil at half time.

First Light Taveuni opened the second half with a try which was successfully converted and they led 7- 5.

National rep Jiuta Wainiqolo crossed the tryline again soon after to jot down another five points.

The try was successfully converted.