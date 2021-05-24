Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|99.4 percent of teachers fully vaccinated|President urges fringe groups to vaccinate|Three-month-old infant the latest COVID-19 victim|Education Minister encourages vaccination|Curfew moved back by one hour|Fiji on the verge of achieving 90% target|62 cases of AEFI investigated|
Full Coverage

Sevens

New champion to be crowned at Wairiki 7s

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 3, 2021 4:25 pm

The stage is set for one of the largest 7s tournaments in the north, the 14th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s.

A new champion will also be crowned after defending champions LAR Barbarians will miss out in this year’s competition.

The tournament which was launched today at the Paradise Beverage Limited in Walu Bay, will see a total of 44 men’s and eight women’s teams competing for the top prize.

Article continues after advertisement

Tournament Organizer James Vunituraga says they anticipate some quality sevens action to be displayed in the two-day tournament.

“The main teams are coming from Viti Levu, most of them are part of the Super 7s Series, the likes of Tabadamu, Police Blue, we have Ratu Filise, and we have Marist coming on board this year. We are expecting a good tough battle for the main prize.”

Official sponsors, Paradise Beverage General Manager & Corporate Affairs Joe Rodan says they want to bring some form of normalcy back to the north.

“This sponsored Wairiki 7s tournament has helped people get the double jab which the government wants. From us here at Paradise Beverages we are so happy, not only are we helping to what the government wants to achieve, but we are also helping the people of the north get back to normalcy.”

The winner in the men’s competition will walk away with $7,000 and the runner-up will get $3,500.

Ram Sami has also jumped on board to be the co-sponsors while Danam Fiji Limited will be the apparel sponsors.

The delayed coverage of the 14th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s will be aired on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.