New champion to be crowned at Wairiki 7s

The stage is set for one of the largest 7s tournaments in the north, the 14th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s.

A new champion will also be crowned after defending champions LAR Barbarians will miss out in this year’s competition.

The tournament which was launched today at the Paradise Beverage Limited in Walu Bay, will see a total of 44 men’s and eight women’s teams competing for the top prize.

Tournament Organizer James Vunituraga says they anticipate some quality sevens action to be displayed in the two-day tournament.

“The main teams are coming from Viti Levu, most of them are part of the Super 7s Series, the likes of Tabadamu, Police Blue, we have Ratu Filise, and we have Marist coming on board this year. We are expecting a good tough battle for the main prize.”

Official sponsors, Paradise Beverage General Manager & Corporate Affairs Joe Rodan says they want to bring some form of normalcy back to the north.

“This sponsored Wairiki 7s tournament has helped people get the double jab which the government wants. From us here at Paradise Beverages we are so happy, not only are we helping to what the government wants to achieve, but we are also helping the people of the north get back to normalcy.”

The winner in the men’s competition will walk away with $7,000 and the runner-up will get $3,500.

Ram Sami has also jumped on board to be the co-sponsors while Danam Fiji Limited will be the apparel sponsors.

The delayed coverage of the 14th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s will be aired on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.