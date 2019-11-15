Never count Fiji out: Ben Ryan

Former Fiji 7s coach Ben Ryan says the Fiji Airways Fiji 7s team should not be counted out in the World Series title race.

He says Fiji always turns out to be a different side when they are not rated.

Speaking to FBC Sports from London, Ryan is confident the players can return to winning ways and defend their title in Hamilton this weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite the disappointment in the opening leg of the World Series, Ryan says a title win in Hamilton will propel Fiji back to be one of the favorites for the series title and at the same time lay a good foundation for the Olympics.

“It’s not doom or gloom if Fiji don’t win the next two tournaments but it’s obviously important for all the teams in an Olympic year to start to show some consistency and some form and I don’t think you can have a poor season and suddenly rock up and win a medal at the Olympics.”

Fiji is in a tough pool alongside Australia, Samoa, and Argentina, the onus is on the players to come with the right mindset before every match.

Ryan says it will go down to the wire and he’s predicting Fiji to come out on top.

“You know because you can easily get a run on and win a few tournaments and yes sevens is so unpredictable.”

Fiji will play Samoa in their first match today at 12.47pm.

The side will then face Australia at 6.35pm before meeting Argentina at 11.57am tomorrow in their final pool match.

You can watch Hamilton 7s live on FBC TV and FBC Sports.