Nawaka starts strong in Wairiki 7s

Nawaka started their Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s Carnival campaign well with a comfortable 10-nil win over Mua Knights in their first pool game this morning.

This is the first time the Nawaka side is participating in what is now the biggest 7’s Carnival in the country.

Marist lost in their first pool match 5 – 10 to Nakaiolo.

Axcellerate Devo Babas won by default after Uluinakau failed to turn up.

Waimanu was also a no-show resulting in Davetalevu Blue also winning by default.

Kingdown warriors played to a 5 all draw with Qeleni Blues.

Fire Labasa Beat Seniboro Blues 12- 7.

Korovatu Babas beat St Joseph 2 10 – 5.

St Paul Nadavaci and St Peter Navakawau drew 5 all.

Wardens upset Bua Babas 19 – 7.

Savuiqali Marine narrowly beat the Tagimoucia Blues side 7 – 5.

Ratu Filise played to a 7 all draw with Tagimoucia Veilomani Combo.

The third round of pool games is currently underway at the Wairiki Parish Grounds.