Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|
Full Coverage

Sevens

Nawaka 7s topples Raiwasa Taveuni

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 10, 2021 12:54 pm

Some upsets were created early in the last rounds of the senior men’s rugby competition of the 14th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s Carnival.

Nawaka caused an upset this morning after they beat favorites Raiwasa Taveuni 7-0 in their last pool match.

Wardens lost to Naselesele Rams 7 – 5.

Article continues after advertisement

Somosomo Sharks lost to a much better Nakaiolo side from Kadavu.

Police Blues finished on top of their pool after they registered another win this morning when their last match opponents Uluinakau failed to show.

CKS Tabadamu recorded a 19-nil victory over Qeleni Blues.

Army Green was on a high again, thrashing their opponent but this time St Joseph 2, 42 – nil.

Lavena Reds played to a 7-all draw with Seniboro Blues.

Raiwasa Resort Taveuni won by default against Waimanu.

Tagimoucia Veilomani Combo beat Vuna 19-5

Tagimoucia Blues won against Navesi Basaga Kanakana 7 -5.

St Joseph 1 and St Peter Navakawau drew 7 all in their last pool match.

Draws for the eliminations for the main senior competition will be up soon.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.