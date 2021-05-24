Nawaka 7s topples Raiwasa Taveuni

Some upsets were created early in the last rounds of the senior men’s rugby competition of the 14th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s Carnival.

Nawaka caused an upset this morning after they beat favorites Raiwasa Taveuni 7-0 in their last pool match.

Wardens lost to Naselesele Rams 7 – 5.

Article continues after advertisement

Somosomo Sharks lost to a much better Nakaiolo side from Kadavu.

Police Blues finished on top of their pool after they registered another win this morning when their last match opponents Uluinakau failed to show.

CKS Tabadamu recorded a 19-nil victory over Qeleni Blues.

Army Green was on a high again, thrashing their opponent but this time St Joseph 2, 42 – nil.

Lavena Reds played to a 7-all draw with Seniboro Blues.

Raiwasa Resort Taveuni won by default against Waimanu.

Tagimoucia Veilomani Combo beat Vuna 19-5

Tagimoucia Blues won against Navesi Basaga Kanakana 7 -5.

St Joseph 1 and St Peter Navakawau drew 7 all in their last pool match.

Draws for the eliminations for the main senior competition will be up soon.