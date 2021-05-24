Navua desperate for a win

Navua football team desperately needs to win their next match against Labasa on Sunday.

But it’s the lack of concentration that continues to be a concern for Navua Coach Amit Prakash.

After finishing with a 2-nil defeat over Rewa last week, Prakash says the players will need to step-up if they want to stay in the premier division.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds they started well but lost focus in the second half of the match.

Navua is in the danger zone, and Prakash says they’ll need go all in during this last few rounds.

The side remains at the bottom of the points standings with five points from 10 games.

The Babasiga Lions will host Navua on Sunday at 1pm, and will face Lautoka on Saturday at the same time at Subrail Park.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Labasa/Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.

