Naviavia blessed to be pooled with the best at Marist 7s

The 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s is a platform where unknown teams come to stamp their mark.

One such team is the Naviavia Gladiators from Wailevu in Cakaudrove.

Despite not having proper training facilities, the side is ready for the tournament and will travel to Suva with its supporters this week.

Over the years, the Naviavia players have heard radio commentaries and watched the Marist 7s on TV, but now they will be a part of it.

Head Coach Jone Sisiviu says the team is made up of 18 to 20 year olds who’ve been preparing for the last few weeks.

Sisiviu adds it’s a blessing to be in the same pool with the Barbarians Brothers, a team made of Fiji 7s squad members, Yamacia and defending champions Police Blue.

‘This is the first time for us to participate in a major 7s tournament in the country like the Marist 7s, this is our first time’.We really love our pool because to our understanding, we have the giants of Fiji 7s rugby in the pool and we have been told and we know that but we are not discouraged’.

The Marist 7s will start on Thursday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.