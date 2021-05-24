Navakawau players in Suva for the first time

Navakawau Rugby is one of the newest addition to the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament fielded with players who are stepping onto Suva soil for the first time.

The Taveuni-based team has only competed in the Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s tournament and hopes the Marist 7s will be the first of larger 7s tournaments they will compete in.

Manager Nicholas Baleikoro says they are coming in with the aim of exposing its players to big 7s tournaments where national players also compete.

“That is one of the reasons that we want to come to the Marist 7s because knowing there will be a lot of people in terms of developing a lot of coaches from different big rugby clubs so we start to bring in under 21 team because we know they have an opportunity”.

Navakawau will play its first Marist 7s match against Belovula Rugby at 8.41am on Thursday.

The Fiji Bitter Marist 7s will be held over three days at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.