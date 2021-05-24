National teams receive second jab

The national 7s players and management received the second jab of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine today in Brisbane.

The teams received the jabs in their hotel ahead of the PacificAus Sports Oceania 7s that kicks off next Friday.

Fiji 7s head coach Gareth Baber says getting vaccinated was an important step in ensuring the players and management are safe from the deadly coronavirus.

Fiji Rugby chief executive, John O’Connor extended the Union’s gratitude to the Queensland Government and the Health department in assisting the teams receive the second dose.

The team has also urged Fijians to get vaccinated to help curb the spread of the virus.

The national teams will go through three solid days of training before kicking off the Oceania 7s next Friday.

The Fiji 7s side takes on Australia at 6pm while Fijiana 7s faces the Australian women’s team later in the evening at 7.06.