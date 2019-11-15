National squad to be tested at Uluinakau 7s

The ability to play in a competition is a massive advantage for the Fiji 7s side says head coach Gareth Baber.

Baber is fielding two teams in the 11th Kombat Uluinakau 7s which starts in Nausori today.

Increasing the pressure on the players is something Baber is doing as they’ve been playing in their clubs for the last few tournaments.

However, this weekend Baber wants to see how the players play together with the guys they train with regularly in the national squad.

Baber says another reason he decided to field two teams is to help local clubs improve their standards against quality opposition.

‘Specifically this weekend we are looking at two teams going out there and being a target for the opposition and seeing how we can handle ourselves and deliver under the pressure and scrutiny of the teams they’re going to play against’.

The national coach hopes the two teams will have a tough time in the competition.

He says he’ll mix the new players with the seasoned campaigners on both teams.

‘I’m not going to put a first team and a second team in at this point we still got time to develop that and that will come, but at this point in time it will be like two training teams that I will regularly play in training environments that we have here and to see them hopefully progressing right through and getting pressure on them and we might end up seeing them later on in the competition playing in the cup final stages’.

Fiji Babas Blue is in B with Western Surburbs, Lami Cavalliers and Caubati while Fiji Babas White is in group D with Fiji One Heart Naitodua Blue, Kombat Uluinakau Blue and Wainunu K9 Babas.

The Blues team will play Western Suburbs at 9:15am and Fiji Baba’s White meet Naitodua Blue at 9:45am.

The Uluinakau 7s starts at 9am today at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park.

Stay with us for updates.