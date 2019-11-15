National reps will be released for Marist 7s

National 7s players and training squad members will be released to play at the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s this week.

The Fiji Rugby Union has confirmed that it’s working together with the Marist Rugby Club and relevant stakeholders to ensure players released for the tournament will not impact the Vanua Championship and Skipper Cup this week.

FRU chief executive officer John O’Connor says they are also working closely with match officials so every game is taken care of including the Skipper, Vanua and Marist 7s.

Article continues after advertisement

O’Connor adds the respective unions have been reminded about the national 7s players.

“We have written circulars to all the unions that the 7s players are to be released the priorities for them to get game time in 7s while we thank all the unions for their support in the Skipper Cup and allowing the 7s players to have some game time we’ve sought their release to participate in the 7s program”.

The Marist 7s will kick off with the Under 20 competition on Thursday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.