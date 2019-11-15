National reps light up Wairiki 7s

The people of Taveuni are witnessing some exciting rugby today with current national reps and members of the training squad displaying their talents at the 13th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s.

The big hits from Ram Sami Army Green forward Asaeli Tuivuaka drew cheers from the crowd when the side took on Veilomani Brothers in their first pool game this morning.

Army Green, which also boasts the services of national reps Josua Vakurunabili, Alasio Naduva, Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Isoa Tabu defeated Veilomani Combo 19-7.

The Blue Gas Police Blue side also made an impressive start in their first pool game.

Police have the likes of Kalioni Nasoko, Waisea Nacuqu, Apenisa Cakaubalavu and Livai Ikanikoda.

The side defeated Holy Cross Rugby 12 -0.

In other games, St Joseph Brothers defeated Somosomo Whites 19 -0.

Buca Bay went down fighting to Wainidruki 17-14, Somosomo Black beat St Peter Navakawau 1 15-5 and FDS Barbarians won their second pool game against Navonu Brothers 19-7.

Lavena Green lost to Welagi Red 5-7, Fiji Bitter Gaunavou defeated St Peter Navakawau 2 19-5 and Raiwasa Resort Taveuni won against Delaiucumua 19-5.