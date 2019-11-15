Suva FC high morale among teammates

The Suva Football morale remains high within the team despite being away from training for more than three months.

They will maintain this with an aim to beat Ba in the Vodafone Premier League scheduled for next month.

Suva FC president Ritesh Pratap says the Whites will want to end the drought in the Premier League and beat Ba after a lapse of 3 years.

“But the morale is high, I think looking at the players body, everybody is eager to take on Ba. I think looking at the last 3 or 4 years we haven’t beaten Ba in league games.”

With expected changes in the squad, with the likes of Beniamino Matainiqara and Samuela Nabenu likely to join, the Capital side will be one of the most formidable teams in the league.