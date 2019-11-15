National players given first opportunity for Olympic

The current players in the Fiji Airways National Men’s team will be given the first opportunity to prove themselves for a spot in the Olympic team.

But this does not leave out other local players who have the desire to represent the country in one of the pinnacle competitions in 7s rugby.

Head Coach Gareth Baber says though the contracts for current players has been extended till the Olympics, the door is still open potentials to join the squad.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Contracts were due to accommodate after the Olympics which was the right thing to do. Now as a rugby Union we are looking to extending that through after the Olympics next season. The boys in those position at the moment get the first opportunity, that’s the way it happens.”

After the Fiji Men’s have finished third 2019/2020 World Series, since World Rugby cancelled the remaining rounds, Baber says there will be other competitions that the 7s players can participate in.