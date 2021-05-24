Home

Sevens

National 7s teams presents itatau

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 18, 2021 2:09 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Members of the Fiji Airways Men’s and Women’s 7s team presented their i-tatau to President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the State house today.

The national 7s team are set to take part in the back-to-back Dubai 7s tournament that runs from the 26th to the 27th of this month.

The Men’s team will face France next Friday, before its next match against Canada and then Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fijiana 7s team will meet Ireland first, before taking on Canada and Russia.

The team will be leaving the country on Saturday.

