National 7s side on track in Uprising 7s

National 7s is on track in the Mobil Uprising 7s tournament after winning its first two matches earlier today at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbour.

Head Coach, Gareth Baber, says they are getting the push that they needed to test his players before the next leg of the Super Series.

The physical battle displayed today, was what Baber wants for the national side.

“Much like it was in the FRU tournament in Lawaqa.”

With injury lingering in the team, the national side who were supposed to field two teams today was left with no choice but to field only one side.

“Nisi has got a knee injury, Kalione Nasoko.”

The Fiji team won their first match against Veiyasana Providers 28-14 and later edged Cross of Victory 19-12.