Sevens

National 7s player acknowledged by Fiji Police Force

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 1, 2021 4:57 pm
Deputy Commissioner Itendra Nair represented the force in presenting a token of appreciation to Joseva Talacolo [Source: Fiji Police]

Fiji 7s national mens rep Joseva Talacolo was today acknowledged by the Fiji Police Force for his efforts in being part of the Oceania 7s and Tokyo Olympic games.

The Naqarawai, Namosi lad was a travelling reserve with the Gold medal winning team alongside Police constable and Olympian Kitione Taliga.

Deputy Commissioner Itendra Nair represented the force in presenting a token of appreciation to the 23-year-old.

Nair says being part of a nation’s Olympic contingent is a massive achievement that many can only dream of.

Nair adds maintaining discipline is important and has challenged Talacolo to set a personal goal of representing Fiji again at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Talacolo was awarded the best player award for the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s last year.

