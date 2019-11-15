Nasoko slowly getting back to full training

Former Fiji 7s captain Kalione Nasoko is slowly getting back to full training with the national extended squad.

Nasoko has been out of action for the last 10 months due to a knee injury.

But Head Coach Gareth Baber says Nasoko is two months away from playing competitive rugby.

Baber adds Nasoko is lucky to be back considering the extent of his injury.

“Kali is about 8 weeks away from playing as he’s had an ACL operation. Let’s not forget ACL operation finishes people’s career’s, he was that close to potentially his career finishing after everything was set for him going to Edinburgh. We have a duty of care and responsibility to manage his welfare not just for his involvement with the Fiji 7s but his future as a rugby player and his future in life as well to have the quality of life he deserves”.

Meanwhile, Baber is expected to finalize his 14 member squad for the Hamilton and Sydney 7s this week.

Fiji will play Samoa, Argentina and Australia in pool play at the Hamilton 7s next weekend.

You can watch the Hamilton 7s tournament live on FBC TV and FBC Sports.