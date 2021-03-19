Nasoko back for Fiji 7s

A formidable shadow national side will feature in the 45th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s which kicks off tomorrow.

Some players who have been out of action due to injuries will be given game time at the tournament.

Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber says the Fiji Shadow side will have the services of former captain Kalione Nasoko, Napolioni Ratu, Sireli Maqala and Namosi centre Onisi Ratave.

Players like Jiuta Wainiqolo, Jerry Tuwai, Josua Vakurunabili, Meli Derenalagi, Waisea Nacuqu, Kitione Taliga and Asaeli Tuivuaka are also part of the team.

Baber says it’s good to see Nasoko back.

“Kali Nasoko will be back playing in the Fiji jersey again which is good to see, to see him come through an ACL knee reconstruction and nearly get to an Olympic that didn’t happen and then fight his way back in fitness is good to see there’s some young players in there as well, Sireli Maqala will be playing with us, Onisi Ratave will be playing as well you know there’s some boys who haven’t had the exposures as others had”.

The Fiji Shadow team is in pool G with Moala Vonokula, NYB Rugby and Paradise Beverages Fiji Gold.

Nasoko and the national team will meet Moala Vonokula in their first match at 9:12am on Friday at the ANZ Stadium.

The Marist 7s starts tomorrow with the youth and women’s competitions.