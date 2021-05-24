Nasilasila pleases Gollings

Fiji national 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings is pleased with the performance of former Fiji 7s rep Amenoni Nasilasila in the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series today.

Nasilasila along with former 7s rep Nacanieli Labalaba are currently serving time for rape but featured for Wardens today as part of the Fiji Corrections Services Yellow Ribbon Project.

Nasilasila was convicted in 2018 while Labalaba in 2019, but the duo were given a second chance to not let their rugby talents go to waste.

Amenoni Nasilasila in action for the Wardens side

The two were instrumental in the Wardens wins today.

Wardens manager Afila Saafi refused to comment about their inclusion and says there aim hasn’t changed and that is to win the Series.

Gollings says differences aside, out on the field rugby talks.

“No judgment taken on anybody but if i have to look at the rugby perspective he seems to be really enjoying himself. Nasilasila was a quality player and it’s no surprise that he is doing well out here, he is showing good sense and I wish him all the best.”

The Wardens beat Wadigi Salvo 15-12 and later thumped Eastern Saints 33-5.

In other results, Fire upset Police Blue, 19-10, Dominion Brothers 17-5 Uluinakau, Tabadamu 10-7 Army, Nawaka 14-12 Police White, Raiwasa Taveuni 12-10 Ratu Filise, Island Magic 19-15 Devo Babas.