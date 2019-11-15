Home

Nasaunivalu Young Boys out to restore lost glory

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 12, 2020 8:37 am
Kwaiyata Nasaunivalu Young Boys Coach Akuila Tabuaniqilia

The Kwaiyata Nasaunivalu Young Boys has had a good run in the 11th Kombat Uluinakau 7s tournament and is hoping to bring back glory for the people of Keasi in Nadroga in the future.

The side missed out on the tournament last year due to financial constraints but made a return this year.

Keasi Village has brought out prominent rugby legends like Ravuama Latilevu and Aisea Tuilevu and the Nasaunivalu Young Boys want to uphold the legacy of these legends.

Article continues after advertisement

Coach Akuila Tabuaniqilia says the side still has a lot of areas to iron.

“There is a lot of things that we will need to tidy up like our defense and also some of our attacking, we have to tidy them up.”

Meanwhile, Fiji Baba’s White will play Tabadamu in the third Cup quarterfinal today and Fiji Babas Blue takes on Qauia Young Boys in the second quarterfinal.

In the first quarterfinal, Kombat Uluinakau Red meets Supercool Vatukoro, and in the fourth quarterfinal, Fire tackles Wadigi Salvo.

The Uluinakau 7s Cup quarterfinals will kick off at 12pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

