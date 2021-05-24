Nalobo seals win for Wardens

Wardens have won the first Fun Flavour Super 7s Series leg at Lawaqa Park after beating Police Blue 10-7 in the final.

Trailing 7-nil at the break after a converted try to Fiji 7s playmaker Waisea Nacuqu, Wardens scored two successive tries in the second half with national Skipper Josua Vakurunabili crossing for their first.

The unsuccessful conversion meant Wardens needed to score another try and they did just that.

Article continues after advertisement

With one minute remaining Wardens made the most of it with a set-piece move that saw Esala Nalobo breaking through to score the winning try.

The Vakurunabili captained side was without Tevita Daugunu who was injured in the semifinal.