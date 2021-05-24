Home

Sevens

Nakoci sets priorities

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 23, 2022 12:45 pm
Alowesi Nakoci [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Fijiana bronze medalist Alowesi Nakoci is already making plans to secure her future after rugby.

The 30-year-old played for Army Womens in the Super 7s Series a week ago and has expressed interest in joining the defense force once she decides to hang her boots.

Nakoci along with Sesenieli Donu, Reapi Uluinasau, and Lavena Cavuru played for Army in leg 2 of the Super 7s Series last week.

Nakoci says securing a future is her top priority.

“We chose to play for the Army team because we had a growing passion to one day be able to join the force in our life after rugby. I am glad that rugby has led me to be able to not only pursue a rugby dream but to also work on securing a career”.

But for now, the Naiserilagi, Saivou in Ra native says she will continue to strive towards maintaining her spot in the team.

“When I participated last year, I feel like I could have done better and this year there are some areas that I need to personally work on. These local tournaments is a good way of enhancing our talent more to strive forward into our dreams of continuing to make Fiji proud”.

Nakoci and the Fijiana extended squad are currently gearing up for the next leg of the HSBC World 7s series in Vancouver, Canada

