Nakoci returns for Fijiana 7s

Alowesi Nakoci [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Olympic bronze medalist Alowesi Nakoci is back for the Fijiana 7s.

Coach Saiasi Fuli has named a strong team for the Rugby World Cup in South Africa and has included Nakoci for the trip.

Nakoci missed the Commonwealth Games this month due to an injury.

Fuli says the 13 players have been selected based on form and their commitment to training.

He adds their tour objective is to win the World Cup and believes he has the best squad to go and deliver that objective.

Fuli also says it’s a knockout format and every game is a final which is interesting and different from the series and Commonwealth Games but they have to train the different scenarios and always expect the unexpected.

Captain Rusila Nagasau and Lavenia Tinai are the only two players who played at the World Cup four years ago.

The Fijiana 7s will play Japan in their opening match at 11.17 pm next Friday.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]