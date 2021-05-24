Nakacia shines for Yasawa

She may be an unknown but Vika Nakacia may soon be a household name for the Fijiana 7s.

The 24-year-old from Matacawalevu village in Yasawa has been a standout performer for her team in the first leg of the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series at Lawaqa Park.

Nakacia inspired Yasawa to a 36-nil win over Marist in the first Cup quarterfinal.

Article continues after advertisement

The former Ba Provincial Freebird Institute student scored a try and set up three more in the win.

Yasawa came through as runners up from their pool after losing 14-19 to Fire Warden but they bounced back to beat Police 12-7.

Nakacia was instrumental in her team’s campaign today as she was sound in defense and very crafty on attack.

She made numerous turnovers as well at the breakdown.

In 2018 Nakacia played for Yasawa 15s in the Vanua Championship with Olympic bronze medalist Laisana Likuceva before being promoted to the Skipper Cup in 2020.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Nakacia says she’ll need to work if she wants to make it into the Fijiana squad.

“I can do much better, I can be there one day. It would be something big because during my school days it was always my dream to play for the Fiji team”.

Meanwhile, the women’s Cup semifinals have been confirmed with Yasawa taking on Police and Mt Masada faces Striders.

Police thrashed Lautoka 34-0, Savusavu lost 5-17 to Striders while Mt Masada demolished Seahawks 71-0.