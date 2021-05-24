Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|Challenges faced in establishing cause of COVID deaths|NCDs causing COVID complications|4-month-old baby dies from COVID|Regular talks on COVID-safe measures continue|Vulnerable Fijians default on medical checkups concerning|
Full Coverage

Sevens

Nakacia shines for Yasawa

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 3, 2022 4:51 pm
Vika Nakacia

She may be an unknown but Vika Nakacia may soon be a household name for the Fijiana 7s.

The 24-year-old from Matacawalevu village in Yasawa has been a standout performer for her team in the first leg of the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series at Lawaqa Park.

Nakacia inspired Yasawa to a 36-nil win over Marist in the first Cup quarterfinal.

Article continues after advertisement

The former Ba Provincial Freebird Institute student scored a try and set up three more in the win.

Yasawa came through as runners up from their pool after losing 14-19 to Fire Warden but they bounced back to beat Police 12-7.

Nakacia was instrumental in her team’s campaign today as she was sound in defense and very crafty on attack.

She made numerous turnovers as well at the breakdown.

In 2018 Nakacia played for Yasawa 15s in the Vanua Championship with Olympic bronze medalist Laisana Likuceva before being promoted to the Skipper Cup in 2020.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Nakacia says she’ll need to work if she wants to make it into the Fijiana squad.

“I can do much better, I can be there one day. It would be something big because during my school days it was always my dream to play for the Fiji team”.

Meanwhile, the women’s Cup semifinals have been confirmed with Yasawa taking on Police and Mt Masada faces Striders.

Police thrashed Lautoka 34-0, Savusavu lost 5-17 to Striders while Mt Masada demolished Seahawks 71-0.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.