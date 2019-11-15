Sevens
Naikasau guides Tabadamu to Marist 7s final
September 26, 2020 4:49 pm
Action from the Tabadamu vs Police Blue match.
A new champion will be crowned today at the Fiji Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.
This is after Tabadamu defeated defending champion Police Blue 17-0 in the semifinal and they will meet Police White in the final.
Former national 7s rep Leo Naikasau was outstanding for Tabadamu.
He scored a try and made some strong carries. Naikasau was sound in defense as well.
Tabadamu won the Marist 7s for four years in a row from 2015 to 2018.
The Marist 7s final at 6:45pm.
