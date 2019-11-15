Home

Naikasau guides Tabadamu to Marist 7s final

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 26, 2020 4:49 pm
Action from the Tabadamu vs Police Blue match.

A new champion will be crowned today at the Fiji Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

This is after Tabadamu defeated defending champion Police Blue 17-0 in the semifinal and they will meet Police White in the final.

Former national 7s rep Leo Naikasau was outstanding for Tabadamu.

He scored a try and made some strong carries. Naikasau was sound in defense as well.

Tabadamu won the Marist 7s for four years in a row from 2015 to 2018.

The Marist 7s final at 6:45pm.

#Marist7s Fans celebrate after Tabadamu defeated Army Green in Elimination two

Posted by FBC News on Friday, September 25, 2020

Marist 7s Cup Semifinals:Police White 12-10 FDS Barbarian BrothersTabadamu 17 – 0 Police Blue #FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji #FJUnited #FijiSports #FBCSports

Posted by FBC News on Friday, September 25, 2020

 

