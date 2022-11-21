Nagasau out, three to debut for Fijiana 7s

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s captain Rusila Nagasau has missed out on the selection for the Dubai and Cape Town tournaments.

Head Coach Saiasi Fuli says Nagasau has been rested for the next two tournaments which have given an opportunity to other players to show their talent on the world stage.

Rightly so, Fuli has roped in Fijiana 15’s players Talei Wilson, Ilisapeci Delaiwau and Younis Bese who are expected to make their debut in the sevens code next weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

Fuli says Wilson has been impressive during training and has earned her selection.

He says selection was made based on the player’s recent form but ensuring that the squad is balanced with new and experienced players.

Rejieli Daveua will captain the side.

The Fijiana 7s is pooled with Ireland, Spain and Japan.

They take on Japan in their first match at 6.22pm next Friday.

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s Squad:

Vani Buleki

Ivamere Nabura

Verenaisi Bari

Rejieli Daveua

Talei Wilson

Sesenieli Donu

Lavena Cavuru

Viniana Riwai

Reapi Uluinasau

Ana Maria Naimasi

Aloesi Nakoci

Ilisapeci Delaiwau

Younis Bese