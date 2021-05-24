Naduvalo hat-trick fires up Fiji 7s

The Fiji 7s team burnt Japan 62-0 in its third pool match of the HSBC Singapore 7s tournament.

It was all Fiji in the second half with policeman Joseva Talacolo dotting down the first try in over a minute of play.

Fireman Vuiviawa Naduvalo blazed the pitch with three back-to-back tries to put Fiji in a comfortable lead.

Josua Vakurunabili had the last say in the first half with a try at the corner to make it 31-0 at the break.

Japan had no answers for the national side in the second half as it was blue on the field.

Raiwasa Taveuni star Ioane Raturaciri bagged a double before Kaminieli Rasaku showed his strength and bulldozed over the try-line for Fiji’s seventh try.

Army halfback Pilipo Bukayaro and Tabadamu’s Josevani Soro scored a try each to make it a 10-try romp.

“It’s like he’s pulling a sled” 🛷💪@fijirugby‘s Kaminieli Rasaku drags the Japan defence over the tryline with him #HSBC7s | #Singapore7s pic.twitter.com/xQzDh98kle — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 9, 2022

Japan had a chance in the dying minutes but the player was held short and knocked the ball on, blowing their chances of securing a five-pointer.