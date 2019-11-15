Naduva back for Fiji 7s

Fiji 7s speedster Alasio Naduva is back after missing out on the Hamilton 7s last week.

Naduva has been included in the final 12 member side for the Sydney 7s this weekend.

Lanky forward Apenisa Cakaubalavu will revert to 13th man.

Article continues after advertisement

National 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber said after gauging the performances of the players during their training and game analysis from Hamilton 7s, they have decided to include Naduva and shift Cakaubalavu to 13th player.

Baber said the players regrouped after the Hamilton outing and worked on rectifying a few key areas through-out the week.

The Fiji Airways Fijian 7s are pooled with New Zealand, Kenya and Wales.

They take on Kenya at 3.09pm tomorrow.

They then meet New Zealand at 9.33pm before taking on Wales at 2.19pm on Sunday.

Fiji Airways Fijian 7s squad for Sydney 7s

1. Sevuloni Mocenacagi

2. Josua Vakurunabili

3. Kavekini Tabu

4. Asaeli Tuivuaka

5. Livai Ikanikoda

6. Meli Derenalagi

7. Vilimoni Botitu

8. Waisea Nacuqu

9. Jerry Tuwai

10. Alasio Naduva

11. Aminiasi Tuimaba

12. Napolioni Ratu

13. Apenisa Cakaubalavu