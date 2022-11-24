Naduva and Raturaciri's versatility an asset

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Losing Iowane Teba to injury is a big loss for the Fiji 7s side but Coach Ben Gollings has brought its replacements who are just as good.

Gollings says Teba’s injury is unfortunate given that he has been playing really well but rehab is essential in an effort to maximize his potentials

He adds players like Alosio Naduva and Iowane Raturaciri will fill in the role well.

“Obviously when you add his (Naduva) attributes and his experience, i think he’s quite valuable and then you got Wane who is a bit like Teba as he can play at 10, rover and wing so he is the support that we need with the dynamics of the team we have at the moment.”

Fiji is pooled with Argentina, New Zealand and Uruguay in the Dubai 7s tournament.

The national side faces Uruguay in its first match on Friday at 8.12pm.