Nadi banks on former Fiji 7s player

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
October 7, 2020 6:10 am

Nadi will again be banking on former Fiji 7s player Vatemo Ravouvou to guide them in the next Skipper Cup match.

Ravouvou was instrumental in their huge 37-9 win over Lautoka last Saturday.

Nadi will have an extra week of training as the Skipper Cup matches have been deferred to next week.

Nadi Manager Jeff Tamata says the side will also be working on discipline after copping two yellow cards against Lautoka.

“Ravouvou is a class player and we are fortunate to have him and these kind of players are X factors and his performance was the telling factor today.”

Round 12 of the Skipper matches next week are as follows, Yasawa will host Tailevu at Prince Charles Park in Nadi, Lautoka will meet Namosi at Churchill Park, Nadroga host Nadi at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and Naitasiri face Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

 

