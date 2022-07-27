Nacuqu to lead Fiji 7s

[File Photo]

Olympic gold medalist Waisea Nacuqu will lead Team Fiji’s men’s 7s side at the Commonwealth Games in England this weekend.

Head coach Ben Gollings has selected the 29 year old playmaker as captain.

Gollings says it’s about time Nacuqu takes on the captaincy role and lead the pack in one of the most prestigious events as Fiji tries to win its first ever Commonwealth Games rugby gold medal.

The national coach says looking at the Malakati, Yasawa man from a standpoint, he connects with the players and is very instrumental on the field.

Gollings adds Nacuqu has really stepped up in terms of the leadership role so it’s an opportunity for him and they’re all excited about having him lead the team.

Fiji has never won a 7s gold at the Commonwealth Games but they have won three silver medlas in 1988, 2002, and 2018 while winning a bronze in 2006.

Fiji will take on Zambia in their first match this Saturday at 12.02am, followed by Canada at 8.32am and then Wales on 12.02am on Sunday.



[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]