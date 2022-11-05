Nacuqu thankful for support

[Photo: The Herald Journal]

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s captain Waisea Nacuqu believes their eighth man will play a pivotal role for the side in its quest for a sixth Hong Kong 7s title in a row this weekend.

The national side thumped Japan 59-12 last night in its first pool match with Nukubalavu villager from Savusavu, Iowane Teba scoring a hat-trick.

Nacuqu says the history of Fijian supporters in Hong Kong gives the national side a sense of home.

“Playing here is like playing at our home ground. We’ll need support from Fiji we know we’ll get a lot of support here so we’ll do our best.”

Fiji takes on Spain at 4:15 pm today before playing USA at 8 tonight.

Looking at other results, Samoa beat New Zealand 24-0, France thrashed Great Britain 34-0, Ireland beat Kenya 28-12, South Africa 21-0 Uruguay, Australia thumped Hong Kong 43-0, Argentina walloped Canada 36-0 and USA escaped Spain with a 15-14 win.