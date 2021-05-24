Home

Sevens

Nacuqu, Naduvalo and Vakurunabili in Dream Team

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 21, 2022 2:35 am
Vuiviawa Naduvalo and Josua Vakurunabili with family members after arriving from Canada.

Three Fiji Airways Fijian 7s players are in the Vancouver 7s Dream Team.

Playmaker Waisea Nacuqu, prop Josua Vakurunabili and winger Vuiviawa Naduvulo makes the cut after being voted by fans.

Vuiviawa Naduvalo being garlanded by a family member at the Nadi International Airport last night.

Article continues after advertisement

This is the second successive tournament that Naduvalo has made the top seven players since making his debut in Singapore two weeks ago.

Other players on the team include Argentina’s Marcos Monetta and Lautaro Bazan Velez, Corey Toole of Australia, and South Africa’s Zain Davids.

The Fiji 7s side is pooled with hosts France, Wales, and Kenya at the Toulouse 7s next month.

The Toulouse 7s will be held from the 20th-22nd of May

