Nacuqu and Bolaca in Sydney 7s Dream Team

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 3, 2020 5:51 pm
[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Fiji Airways 7s playmakers Waisea Nacuqu and Napolioni Bolaca made the HSBC Sydney dream team.

Bolaca made a big impact in the final showdown against South Africa turning the Paramatta Stadium to his home fortress.

The Man of the Match performed outstandingly breaking through the South African defense line to register Fiji’s first try in the final.

It was soon turned into a ‘Bolaca show’ when he went over to score Fiji’s second try.

The 26-year-old has recorded a total of 11 tries in 24 matches so far in the season.

Also known as the ‘game-breaker’ Waisea Nacuqu has time and again proved crucial scoring winning tries on many occasions.

Known for his speed and sneaky side steps, the playmaker has scored 86 tries in 151 matches.

The 26-year-old has an impressive record so far in the season sitting on top of the points scored statistics with 93 points.

USA’s Ben Pinkelman, England’s Ben Harris and South African duo Selvyn Davids and Angelo Davids are also part of the dream team.

