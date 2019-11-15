Nacuqu and Bolaca in Sydney 7s Dream Team

Fiji Airways 7s playmakers Waisea Nacuqu and Napolioni Bolaca made the HSBC Sydney dream team.

Bolaca made a big impact in the final showdown against South Africa turning the Paramatta Stadium to his home fortress.

The Man of the Match performed outstandingly breaking through the South African defense line to register Fiji’s first try in the final.

It was soon turned into a ‘Bolaca show’ when he went over to score Fiji’s second try.

Napolioni Bolaca won the @HSBC_Sport Player of the Final in Sydney after a huge performance, scoring both tries. #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/LgOUi5XDAg — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 2, 2020

The 26-year-old has recorded a total of 11 tries in 24 matches so far in the season.

Napolioni Bolaca tore open the South Africa defence in Sydney. Two tries in the final. Good day at the office.#DHLRugby #ImpactMoment pic.twitter.com/xSVbWMEZpe — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 2, 2020

Also known as the ‘game-breaker’ Waisea Nacuqu has time and again proved crucial scoring winning tries on many occasions.

Known for his speed and sneaky side steps, the playmaker has scored 86 tries in 151 matches.

The power from Tuimaba. The one handed passing from Vakurunabili. The pace from Nacuqu. This is Fijian sevens.#ImpactMoment #DHLRugby pic.twitter.com/W6evqzkQlt — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 2, 2020

The 26-year-old has an impressive record so far in the season sitting on top of the points scored statistics with 93 points.

USA’s Ben Pinkelman, England’s Ben Harris and South African duo Selvyn Davids and Angelo Davids are also part of the dream team.