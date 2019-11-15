Home

Mum reason behind Tuisese’s Olympic Dream

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 11, 2020 6:53 am
Sylvia Tuisese with her mother

Being raised by a single mother, Sylvia Tuisese has always abided by the virtues instilled by her mom.

For the Fijiana 7s rover, being named in the extended squad for the HSBC Sevens series was a way to provide a better life for herself and her family.

The 19-year-old says it was her mother, Sisilia who had always pushed to work hard and persevere.

“My daughter never be dishearten, believe in yourself and stay humble. Be careful who you socialize with, and above all always pray and read the bible. Always put got first be yourself and humble yourself.”

While all sporting activities have come to halt due to the pandemic, Tuisese says she continues with her training in any form she can.

Tuisese was part of the under -18 team at the 2019 World School Sevens last month, where she was recruited by Fijiana Head Coach Saiasi Fuli.

