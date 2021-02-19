Mt Masada wins women's Nadi leg Super Series

Mt Masada has won the Nadi women’s leg of the FRU Super 7s Series thrashing Mt Carmel 33-5 in the cup final.

Two tries to Ana Maria Naimasi and a pair each to Laisana Likuceva and Raijeli Uluinayau saw Mt Masada lead 19-5 in the first half.

Mt Carmel’s only try was scored by Laisana Likuceva.

Article continues after advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the second half Mt Masada piled on more points as Vani Buleki and Reapi Uluinasau scored a try each.

Meanwhile Mt Olympus beat Mt Fuji 20-7 to finished third.