Mt Masada team to beat in Super Series

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 1, 2022 12:50 pm
Mount Masada

Women’s teams that’ll feature in the first Fun Flavour Super 7s Series leg in Sigatoka this weekend will be out to topple champion side, Mount Masada.

The team is made up of Fijiana players who are using the series as a build-up to the next leg of the HSBC World 7s Series.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive, John O’Connor says teams will need to be competitive against Mount Masada.

Article continues after advertisement

“For the women’s side, we just hope that all the teams have prepared well so someone can start challenging Mt Masada that will also be playing in the women’s 7s”.

Mt Masada is in pool A with Valkyries and Striders.

Pool B will see Seahawks face Waitui Waidroka and Savusavu.

Police, Yasawa and Fire Wardens make up pool C while Lilian Amazon, Marist and Lautoka are in pool D.

You can watch the first Super Series leg at Lawaqa Park which starts on Thursday LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can watch it LIVE on Pay-Per-View for $10 USD on FBC Pop on the Walesi App.

