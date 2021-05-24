Mt Masada scoops women’s Series title

Mt Masada has been crowned champions of the women’s Fun Flavor Super Sevens Series leg one at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The shadow Fijiana side had an impressive run in the course of the tournament, dismantling every opponent they met.

Their physical performance continued in soggy, muddy conditions at Lawaqa Park defeating Police 21-0.

Article continues after advertisement

Ra lass Aloesi Nakoci and Sesenieli Donu scored Mt Masada’s two tries in the first half which saw them lead 12-nil at halftime.

Their defensive play was tested two minutes before the break when captain Rusila Nagasau was yellow-carded.

Police had their chance but were unlucky after giving away possession and were punished by Mt Masada.

The rain didn’t dampen the spirit of either side with players showcasing good handling skills.

Nakoci furthered Mt Masada’s lead in the second half with an individual effort seeing Police trail by 19-nil.

Nadroga lass Reapi Uluinasau added another five pointer for Mt Masada with some sneaky play from the scrum, running on the blind side untouched.

Mt Masada sealed the deal in the last minute with an icing on the cake.